National Bankshares Analysts Give Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) a C$49.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price objective on Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.57.

TSE AFN opened at C$40.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.45. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.85 and a 52-week high of C$45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$759.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$327.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$287.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.8599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

