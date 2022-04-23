Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NMM opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a market cap of $609.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $268.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

