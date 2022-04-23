Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of NEON opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.40. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.
Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
