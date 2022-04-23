Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NEON opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.40. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 56.96% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEON. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

