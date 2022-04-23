Nestree (EGG) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $85.90 million and approximately $863,076.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,778.08 or 0.99949577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00058923 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00027792 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001874 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

