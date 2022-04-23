NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get NetEase alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. 86 Research raised NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. NetEase has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetEase (NTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.