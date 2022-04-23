Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,897,090,000 after buying an additional 120,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,596,125,000 after buying an additional 175,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,460,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,876. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.05 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.