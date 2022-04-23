Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Cut to “Sell” at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $235.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous price target of $550.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their target price for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $386.31.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $210.05 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Netflix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 35.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 10.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,187,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

