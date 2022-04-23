Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $300.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous target price of $460.00.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $386.31.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a twelve month low of $210.05 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

