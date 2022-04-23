Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a 52-week low of $210.05 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.03. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

