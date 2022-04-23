New Gold (TSE:NGD) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.25.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.49.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at C$2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.03. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$2.68.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$255.43 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

