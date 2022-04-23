Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.15.

NEM stock opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

