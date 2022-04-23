Newscrypto (NWC) Tops One Day Volume of $1.79 Million

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $42.22 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00047637 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.61 or 0.07433096 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00042512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,798.09 or 0.99751072 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

