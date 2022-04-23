NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s 9th Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,262,563 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 184,125 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners comprises approximately 3.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.65% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $106,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

NEP stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.83. 888,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,245. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.7325 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

