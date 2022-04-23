NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ NXGN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,753. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,022.02, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,490 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,668,000 after buying an additional 486,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,447,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after buying an additional 173,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 780,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

