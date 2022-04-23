Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.47.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRDBY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 123 to SEK 113 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.60 ($10.32) to €9.50 ($10.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.40 ($11.18) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NRDBY traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 71,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.12. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 40.33% and a return on equity of 10.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

