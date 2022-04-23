North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,343 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,433,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,971,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CTLT traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.67. 1,839,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.74. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.42 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

