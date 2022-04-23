North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,159 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,638,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,003,000 after buying an additional 428,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,508,000 after buying an additional 314,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,952. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.72 and its 200 day moving average is $215.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.63 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

