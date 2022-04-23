North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,243 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

Shares of NKE traded down $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.07. 7,321,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.58. The company has a market capitalization of $203.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

