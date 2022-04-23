North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,297,000 after acquiring an additional 131,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $157.51. 1,599,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,075. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.85 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.43.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.