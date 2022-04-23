North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $15,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $6,530,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

PBH stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 281,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

