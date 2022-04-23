North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,213,000 after acquiring an additional 871,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after acquiring an additional 819,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $13.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,968,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,167. The company has a market capitalization of $343.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.35. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.44.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

