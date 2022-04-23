North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $16.11 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 155,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,444,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 40,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $4.82 on Friday, reaching $175.20. 1,049,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

