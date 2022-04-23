North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $23.43 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for about 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of AMETEK worth $23,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME traded down $5.08 on Friday, reaching $127.17. 1,211,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.35.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

