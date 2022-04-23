North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,343 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $190,087,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.20.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $13.68 on Friday, reaching $264.56. 3,017,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $238.32 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

