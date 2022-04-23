North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Envista worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Envista by 21,395.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,469 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,850,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Envista by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,215,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,640,000 after buying an additional 1,661,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,199,000 after buying an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Envista by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,423,000 after buying an additional 855,052 shares during the period.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,829 shares of company stock worth $7,852,658. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVST stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,635. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

