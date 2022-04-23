Northwest Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,013. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.46.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.