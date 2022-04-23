Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases New Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,380,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,158,674. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.