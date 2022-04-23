Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 111,111 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,111 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned 0.61% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

UCON stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. 206,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,645. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.