Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 686 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,171. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $253.65 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

