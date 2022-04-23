Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 7,535 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,674,000 after buying an additional 500,963 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,380,000 after acquiring an additional 344,859 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,134,000 after buying an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,303,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,881,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,788,000 after buying an additional 26,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 466,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,367. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

