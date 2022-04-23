Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $236.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

