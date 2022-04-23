Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Shares Down 1.7%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 45,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 45,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$45.20 million and a PE ratio of 22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, daily living, light housekeeping, transportation, medication reminders, and medication administration by nursing staff. The company serves clients and families in the states of Arkansas, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, and Ohio in the United States; and Nova Scotia, Canada.

