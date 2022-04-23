Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Shares Down 1.7%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 45,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 45,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$45.20 million and a PE ratio of 22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH)
