Novacoin (NVC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0775 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Novacoin has a market cap of $181,045.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,768.03 or 1.00047834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00058470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00027284 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001876 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

