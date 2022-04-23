Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Earnings Results

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS.

NUE traded down $14.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.05. 4,993,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.25.

Get Nucor alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.09.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 701,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.