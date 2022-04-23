Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor stock opened at $161.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.25. Nucor has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.09.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

