Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE NUE opened at $161.05 on Friday. Nucor has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $187.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.75 and a 200 day moving average of $121.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

