NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $6.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,357,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,538,223. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $568.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

