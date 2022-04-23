Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) PT Raised to $31.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.79.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.18. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,871,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,823,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,945 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,894 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 558.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 76,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.