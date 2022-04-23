OAX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $247,917.00 (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $247,917.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OAX has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

