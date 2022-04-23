Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 129.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.33. 1,813,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,976. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.39. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.18 and a 1 year high of $286.26.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.63.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

