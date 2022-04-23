Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 5.9%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 37,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 64,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$21.83 million and a P/E ratio of -9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.69, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

Get Omineca Mining and Metals alerts:

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flag ship project is the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.