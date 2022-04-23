Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 5.9%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 37,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 64,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The stock has a market cap of C$21.83 million and a P/E ratio of -9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.69, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.
Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)
