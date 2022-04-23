Ontology (ONT) Reaches Market Cap of $469.46 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Ontology has a market capitalization of $469.46 million and $63.03 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00184759 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00038835 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00022666 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00390752 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.