OptionRoom 1-Day Volume Tops $87,015.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $433,054.34 and approximately $87,015.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.85 or 0.07413887 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,407.15 or 0.99991542 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.