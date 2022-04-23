Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OESX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.44.

OESX stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $86.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.48 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 40,194.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

