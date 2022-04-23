Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.59.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$13.60 and a 1-year high of C$18.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -119.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$50.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -148.94%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.