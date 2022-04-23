Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

OSTK opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.92. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,569 shares of company stock worth $899,645. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Overstock.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

