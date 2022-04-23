Pangolin (PNG) Hits Market Cap of $15.20 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $15.20 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,328,546 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

