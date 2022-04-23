Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $375,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 183,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $204.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $198.63 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

