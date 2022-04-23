Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $234,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Corning by 1.6% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,039 shares of company stock worth $1,090,340. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

