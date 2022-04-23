Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New $215,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3,774.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.68 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.